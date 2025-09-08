Foyle Golf Club Ladies Branch donate £1,350 to Derry’s North West Cancer Centre

The staff at the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin haved thanked Foyle Golf Club Ladies Branch for a donation of over £1,000.

Belinda Moore, Lady Captain, and Geraldine Doherty, Vice-Captain, recently handed over a cheque of £1,350 at the hospital.

The NWCC extended special thanks to Ms. Moore, who organised several charity fund raising events at Foyle Golf Club.

Ms. Moore thanked local businesses who provided donations to charity raffles, to those who provided support in any way, including those who bought tickets.