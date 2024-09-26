Foyle Hospice hosting its very first Masquerade Ball at The Ebrington Hotel this Hallowe’en

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get your masks at the ready as this coming October, Foyle Hospice will be hosting its very first Masquerade Ball at The Ebrington Hotel!

This one-of-a-kind fundraising event will be held on Friday, October 25 and is guaranteed to be a night you will not forget, all while supporting your local Hospice.

The evening will begin with a special drinks reception where guests will be treated to delicious Halloween cocktails and mocktails before being seated in the Grand Ballroom where a lovely three-course dinner will be served.

Entertainment on the night will be led by Derry’s own Mickey Doherty who will be the wonderful MC for the evening. He will be followed by the popular band, Nightheat, who will have guests dancing into the wee small hours!

Foyle Hospice staff with their masks at the ready for the upcoming Masquerade Ball on October 25

Sheila Duffy, Foyle Hospice Director of Income Generations & Communications, spoke ahead of the event saying: “We are beyond excited to host our first ever Masquerade Ball and mark off another historical event from the Hospice calendar.

“We cannot stress enough how important your support is to Foyle Hospice. Every ticket purchase will go towards the running cost of your local hospice which offers free palliative care to patients and support to families.

“If you are free on Friday, October 25, and would like to raise funds for a very worthy cause, feel free to get glammed up and join us at the beautiful The Ebrington Hotel!

“There will also be a raffle with exciting prizes up for grabs, so get your tickets while you get the chance and support your local hospice!”

Fionnula McEldowney, Sales & Marketing at The Ebrington Hotel added: “We are delighted to be hosting this brand-new fundraising event for the Foyle Hospice. Derry loves Halloween so we are sure this will be a really well supported event, and we look forward to creating an evening where everyone can enjoy and kickstart the Halloween festivities in the city.”

If you would like to purchase a ticket, please visit: www.foylehospice.com or call the Foyle Hospice Fundraising Office on: (028) 71 359 888. Tickets are £60 and tables are available for groups or corporate.