Foyle Pride Festival invites LGBTQ+ community to Focus Groups in Derry and Strabane

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are invited to attend the focus groups to ensure the festival is suited for everyone.

Kathleen Bradley, Chairperson of Foyle Pride said ‘it’s really important that the community are at the heart of Foyle Pride and the committee want to do everything they can to actively, and effectively engage the community in the planning and delivery of the next Foyle Pride Festival.’

The focus groups will be held in Bron Café, Bishop Street, on Tuesday, Novemebr 23 and in Melmount Community Forum, Ballycolman Road, Strabane on Thursday, Novemebr 25 and they will both start at 7pm. Registeration for the Derry group can be found here on Eventbrite and here for the Strabane group.

Foyle Pride Festival in 2019

Anyone who might need help to register can contact Foyle Pride directly on Social Media or on [email protected]

Foyle Pride Community Focus Groups

Foyle Pride focus Group Derry