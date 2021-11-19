Freedom of Derry bid for Danny Quigley

Councllors are set to vote on honouring the local fitness instructor at the November meeting of Full Council next Thursday.

Danny raised over £100,000 for PIETA house and The Bogside Brandywell Health Forum by running an incredible 10 Ironmans in just 10 days in memory of his late father Colm who sadly died by suicide 10 years ago.

He was recently named Charity Worker and Sportsperson of the Year at the ‘Derry Journal People of the Year Awards’ and he now looks set for another deserved honour.

Danny Quigley with his partner Eimear and sons Jack and Malachi after he completed 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his father Colm.

Waterside Councillor and Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson confirmed that he will be making the Freedom of the City proposal at next week’s Full Council meeting.

Colr. Jackson said: “Danny Quigley’s incredible feat of ten Ironman races in ten consecutive days really captured the imagination of the entire region and inspired so many of us.

“He raised over £100,000 for local charities as well as a huge amount of awareness around mental health and the importance of sport and physical activity in promoting a healthy body and mind.”

The Waterside represenative said granting Danny Freedom of the City would be a fitting honour given his tremendous fundraising efforts in August.

“It is only right that we recognise this remarkable achievement and my motion will ask the mayor to call a special meeting of council to confer the freedom of the city on Danny Quigley.