Further calls for Covid 19 testing centre in Inishowen

Councillor Albert Doherty.

Sinn Fein Councillor Albert Doherty said he has been contacted by ‘numerous’ people in Inishowen who have expressed concerns about the distance they have to travel to access the testing centre in Letterkenny.

As Covid 19 cases continue to rise both north and south, Councillor Doherty said: “Inishowen families require an HSE action response commencing with the location of a Covid testing centre in the peninsula.

Early diagnosis and identification of infection can reduce the spread of the disease. I am receiving significant calls from constituents for the reestablishment of a testing centre within the peninsula.

“In my local town of Carndonagh, the local ICA guild has offered to HSE the use and access of their meeting place at ‘The Wesley Hall’ in Bridge Street Carndonagh for a possible testing centre.”

Colr Doherty said people have expressed reservations to him about the availability of public or private transport from Inishowen to Letterkenny.

“Numerous people have concerns about the distance to Letterkenny, and spending time in lengthy proximity to others while travelling. I am urging the HSE to urgently establish a Covid 19 centre in Inishowen.”