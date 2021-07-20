Garden accidents due to trampolines, pools, poisonous berries alert issued in Derry & Strabane

Using the acronym FLOWERS, the campaign highlights seven key areas which are among the most common causes of garden accidents.

Key points include securing all fences and closing garden gates when children are playing outside as well as making sure that lit barbecues are in an open space.

The dangers of water have been highlighted as well as ensuring that trampolines have a safety net.

Parents are advised all trampolines should have safety netting. (File picture)

It is estimated that more than 200,000 people go to A&E in the UK each year after being injured doing DIY, maintenance or gardening at home.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, the biggest cause of accidents in the garden is to do with lawnmowers. Men have more accidents in the garden than women and, apart from children, people aged 30 to 60 are most likely to come to harm.

Mayor Graham Warke, said: “Due to travel restrictions we know a lot more families will be spending time at home this summer.

“There’s nothing better than enjoying the garden when the weather’s good, but we have to take precautions and be aware of dangers that may present themselves, especially when it comes to children.

“The FLOWERS acronym is a simple way of remembering the things that can cause the most danger and can have serious consequences if not addressed.”

Acronym FLOWERS:

Fences. Secure all fences and close garden gates when children are playing outside.

Lighting barbecues. Only do so in an open space and never leave children unsupervised near a barbecue. Make sure they are fully extinguished when finished and coals cooled completely before disposal.

Out of Reach. Store tools and chemicals them on a high shelf in a secure garden shed.

Water. Make sure that garden ponds are securely covered and children supervised while playing in a paddling pool. Items can fill with rain water such as buckets, plant pots. As little as three centimetres of water can drown a small child.

Electrical Equipment. Lock all equipment such as power tools and lawnmowers in a shed or garage.

Remove Poisonous Plants and Berries.

Soft Surfaces for play equipment and safety nets for trampolines - they should not be used by children under six years of age.