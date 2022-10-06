Gemma runs London marathon, raising £7,750, in moving tribute to late father Glenn

Gemma Warnock

Gemma Warnock, an NHS physiotherapist, who lives in Newcastle Upon Tyne, was running her first full marathon.

Gemma decided to run in the London Marathon to raise funds for the BHF because her father, Glenn, suffered heart attacks when he was younger, and she wanted to support the charity’s lifesaving research.

Tragically Glenn died just 11 weeks before the marathon without seeing his beloved daughter cross the finish line in his honour.

“My dad had his first heart attack when he was just 36 years old and he also had stents fitted,” she said

“He was due to turn 60 this year so I wanted to give something back and decided that I would run the London Marathon to raise funds for the BHF. He was a farmer and apart from his heart attacks in the past he was really fit and healthy.

“Twelve weeks ago, my dad died suddenly from a heart attack. It was a massive shock as it was so unexpected. It was very difficult but, in a way, training for the marathon helped me focus and gave me a new reason to run.

“Crossing the finish line was emotional as I signed up to run for him and he wasn’t here to see it. But I know he’d be so proud.”

The 22 year-old said running in memory of her dad helped her complete the epic race.

“I felt very nervous ahead of the start of the marathon but I was determined to do it for my dad and I knew I just had to get on with it.

"I actually enjoyed the first 13 miles but then the pain started to set in but the support from the crowds was amazing. People I didn’t even know were shouting my name and urging me on and that really helped.”

Gemma said the support she has received from family, friends and the Claudy community has been heart-warming.

“I put my all into it once the fundraising started. People have been so generous. I did most of it online, but I come from a close, tight-knit community and people were literally coming to my family home with cash donations,” she explained.

Thanks to her fundraising efforts, Gemma raised £7,750 for the BHF.

“I want to thank everyone who donated. It’s what helped get me through the last few months. It was the thought of being able to give something back and raising funds to support BHF research to be able to help others and save lives,” she added.

Gemma is already planning her next marathon adventure and hopes to continue to raise funds to help others.

“I would have said ‘never again’ but I’ve already entered the ballot and started thinking about doing it again so hopefully I can raise more money to support lifesaving research,” she said.

