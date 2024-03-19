Generous donation to Altnagelvin ICU in memory of late Daniel Hegarty
The family of a young Derry man who passed away at Altnagelvin’s Intensive Care Unit in 2021 have donated almost £7,000 to the facility in his memory.
Daniel Hegarty passed away in the ICU at the age of just 28 on December 11, 2021.
Daniel would have turned 30 in October 2023 and to mark his 30th birthday, the family fundraised by walking across northern Spain on the Camino de Santiago in appreciation of the care Daniel received in the Unit. They raised an incredible £6,724.78.