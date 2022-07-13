Government must urgently clarify the future of cardiac services at Letterkenny Hospital - Deputy MacLochlainn

He is seeking clarification following confirmation from Sligo/ Leitrim/ South Donegal TD, Marc McSharry that he had secured a commitment from the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly that cardiac services at Sligo University Hospital would be enhanced in return for his vote for the government in the Confidence Motion in the Dáil.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “In recent weeks, a draft summary of the National Review of Specialist Cardiac Services has been leaked to my colleague Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo/ Leitrim/ South Donegal.

“This draft summary recommends that no interventional cardiology services would be carried out in hospitals north of the infamous Galway to Dublin line

Letterkenny University Hospital.

This is a serious threat to the further development of cardiac services at Letterkenny and would force Donegal people to travel to Galway and Dublin yet again for health services that should be available in our county.”

Deputy MacLochlainn said Deputy Mark McSharry TD has ‘made it clear on Highland Radio that he has secured a commitment from the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly that cardiac services at Sligo University Hospital would be enhanced in return for his vote for the government in last night’s Confidence Motion in the Dáil.’