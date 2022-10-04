The 21-year-old dental student raised an incredible £2,150.

This was Grace’s first marathon. Both Grace and her Dad are diabetic, which can increase your risk of developing heart and circulatory diseases.

Grace took on the iconic challenge after promising her Granny she would run it for her. Grace’s Granny sadly died last year so she ran in her memory.

21 year old dental student, Grace Hand, from Derry, who raised an incredible £2,150 for the BHF by running the London Marathon.

Grace said: “Taking part in the 2022 TCS London Marathon for the Charity of the Year, the British Heart Foundation (BHF), was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience.

"The atmosphere on the day was electric and I am proud to know that by doing this, I’ve helped to raise vital funds for pioneering research into regenerative medicine, including the development of the Heart Healing Patch.

“The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6m people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases, so I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”

Funds raised at the Marathon will go towards cutting-edge research into regenerative medicine, including Prof. Sanjay Sinha’s heart healing patch which is stem cell patches of real beating heart tissue that could be applied to damaged areas of the heart so the heart can function as it should.

Dr. Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the BHF, said: “It was a truly heart-warming and inspirational day cheering on Grace and all our Team BHF runners and it was even more special this time around as the BHF was the 2022 TCS London Marathon charity of the year.