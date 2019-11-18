Grangewood Crisis Service named Royal College of Psychiatrists 2019 Team of The Year in Quality Improvement

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Grangewood Crisis Mental Health Service based on the Gransha site in Derry has won Team of the year - Quality improvement at the Royal College of Psychiatrist annual awards event held in London recently.

The team were recognised for their Quality Improvement work in improving local safety plans for service users presenting at risk of suicidal behaviour.

The Grangewood Crisis service team is made up of a multidisciplinary group of professionals including Nurses, Doctors, Social Workers and Occupational Therapists. The service has embedded weekly meetings for all staff to attend with a Quality Improvement focus. Service users are invited to be involved in their projects and have been key to successful projects such as Safety Planning.

The judges felt that the Grangewood Team addressed a critical issue in relation to suicide prevention. They used an evidence-based approach to developing personal safety plans. They applied robust QI methodology and good data to bring positive change about. They made excellent progress towards an ambitious goal and have plans to further spread their good practice.

Brian McGarvey, Assistant Director for Adult Mental Health Services at the Western Trust said: “This is a fantastic achievement and I would wish to congratulate all the staff at Grangewood for their outstanding commitment and dedication to supporting patients in the prevention of suicide and self harm. This work is now being taken forward regionally through the Towards Zero Suicide patient safety initiative and will be rolled out to other HSC Trusts in the near future.”