Derry’s Guildhall Clock has been lit red to raise awareness of World AIDS Day this Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council buildings in Derry City and Strabane District Council have also been lit up red as the North’s only dedicated HIV charity, Positive Life, is reminding the public that while HIV is a life-changing condition, it is no longer a life-threatening condition.

In 2022, there were 1,325 people in the North living with HIV and 76 new cases of HIV were diagnosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity says the key is to get tested as early as possible. A third of new HIV diagnoses in 2022 were made at a late stage, meaning that the virus may have already had a significant impact on their health and potentially others’.

The Guildhall Clock in Londonderry has been illuminated red in support of World AIDS Day on 1 December. Supporting Northern Ireland’s only HIV dedicated charity Positive Life, are, (L-R), Cara Hunter MLA, Mark H. Durkan MLA, Jacquie Richardson, CEO Positive Life, Cllr Patricia Logue, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Gary Middleton MLA, and Ciara Ferguson MLA.

It is estimated that the majority of onward transmission in the North is as a result of undiagnosed HIV.

Positive Life Chief Executive Jacquie Richardson said: “Positive Life’s message this World AIDS Day is U=U: timely drug treatment brings the HIV viral load down to a level so low that it is ‘undetectable’.

"At this level, it is also ‘untransmittable’, meaning someone living with HIV, on effective treatment, can have sex and can give birth to children without fear of onward transmission.”

Jacquie Richardson, CEO Positive Life and Gary Middleton MLA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In spite of these dramatic advances in treatment, HIV still carries a lot of negative stigma. Our service users tell us that coping with the stigma brings a mental health burden far greater than the physical effects of the virus. Frustratingly, this is often based on completely outdated and inaccurate information.”

“We are now on a mission to make Northern Ireland the first UK region to reach the World Health Organisation’s target of Zero New Diagnosis by 2030. This goal is very achievable with improved education, awareness and more testing. Northern Ireland could be the first region to reach zero – how amazing would that be?”

Positive Life, which offers rapid testing at its premises in Belfast, is urging anyone who thinks they may be at risk, to get tested as soon as possible.