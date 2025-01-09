Health crisis: 'We can't kick this can down the road any further' - Derry MLA
The Derry representatives was speaking ahead of an emergency Stormont Health Committee meeting this week.
Mr Durkan accused the Executive of ignoring repeated warnings from those within the health service.
The MLA for Foyle said: “The emergency meeting of the Health Committee is all well and good, but I would ask the Executive parties how this meeting will help those currently waiting hours in an emergency department.
"What we really need to see is Executive Ministers around the table to sort this mess out.
“The health service is on its knees, crisis on top of crisis has brought us to this point. The problems facing the service is a symptom of political malaise and inaction of the Executive.
"Hardly a week goes by without calls from people or staff highlighting the chaos at A&E. I witnessed this first-hand during a recent visit to Altnagelvin with my young son. The staff were incredible, and their heroic efforts cannot be praised enough. However, it’s unacceptable that they are continually forced to shoulder the burden of being under-resourced and understaffed. Winter pressures will add insult to injury.” Mr Durkan accused the Executive of failing to implement and prioritise long overdue transformation.
"That's what has left us in this position; it has contributed to overcrowded emergency departments, resulted in colossal waiting lists and crushed staff morale. “The process of transformation must begin today. We can't kick this can down the road any further, we need to take it off the road.”
