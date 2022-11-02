Demonstrations have been taking place on a regular basis outside the Western Trust Hospital sites in Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen, organised by the Western Trust trade union Staffside.

A trade union representative from Staffside said several unions are now balloting their members for industrial action for an above inflation pay increase.

"Health and Social Care Workers in the North are once again the lowest paid compared to our counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales.

Health and Social Care Workers held another demonstration outside Altnagelvin Hospital this week.

"Health and social care workers are the backbone of our health service, but decent pay is essential to retain the staff that our services so badly need. The below inflation pay recommendation will not help struggling health and social care workers pay their bills and feed their families, and adds a further burden to what they carried through the pandemic on the front line.

"Workers are not just standing up for pay and safe staffing, but for the future of our health and social care system which is on its knees.

"Strike is a last option but we feel there is no alternative left and we must fight for what is deserved. We value the health and social care service and will do all we can do ensure its future and the future of its workforce."

Earlier this year, an independent review recommended health staff in the north should get a substantial increase in pay. Inflation has risen dramatically since then. This was accepted by former Health Minister Robin Swann, but it emerged that the lack of an Executive has impeded efforts to address the crisis as public sector pay awards could not be set.

Former Health Minister Robin Swann.

In a letter to health care staff as he left office last week, Mr Swann said: “You have been through so much in recent years, as COVID-19 changed the world and ravaged our health service. Likewise, in the years before the pandemic, you felt the brunt of austerity measures as financial pressures built up.

“And yet you have persevered. Your commitment to serving the public has not diminished. As a society, we would be lost without you.

“While I have been clear that efficiency must be a major priority in the health service, this alone will not resolve all its funding needs. I have advocated throughout my time as Minister for sustained investment to underpin the recovery and transformation of services.

"Unfortunately, there are currently significant political and budgetary obstacles in the way of progress. I deeply regret that these obstacles have so far held up a pay deal for HSC staff this year.

"One of the central lessons of the pandemic was that we need a resilient and properly resourced health and social care system that can cope with public health emergencies.