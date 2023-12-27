Health workers encouraged to ‘relax and decompress’ from ‘intense pressure’ during Christmas and New Year

Health and social care workers have been encouraged to use the Christmas and New Year holidays to ‘relax and decompress’ from the ‘intense pressure’ they have been under.

Dr. Tom Frawley, chair of the Western Trust, said he hoped things will improve in the new year.

In a Christmas and New Year message to staff he said: “Those of us working in the health and social care service are under intense pressure at this time, particularly aware of what's happening in our emergency departments and indeed right across the systems that we're all involved with and I want to take this moment to thank everyone who's involved for the relentless commitment they give us and the unqualified care that they provide in such an unstinting way.”

Dr. Tom Frawley.

Dr. Frawley said the board and management team were very grateful to staff for their dedication to the health service.

"So it's important therefore that you, if you're off, enjoy your Christmas and get a break from the pressure. Those of you who are working, I really appreciate the commitment you're making and am grateful to you and ask that you too, when your duty is complete, will take some time to relax and decompress.

"It's really a very important time for family, and I do hope that you all will enjoy this Christmas season and indeed that things will improve going into the new year,” said the Western Trust chair.