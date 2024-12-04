Highlighting domestic abuse and the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Derry
Friday last saw the launch of the Dove House Advocacy Project Steering Group’s new billboard at Free Derry Corner highlighting Domestic Abuse and promoting the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.
This billboard was created to raise awareness of the many forms of domestic abuse and how it is not always seen by the naked eye.
Speaking after Friday’s launch, Jayne Quigg, manager, Dove House said: “Together, we want to show that violence is not always physical and can be strength of emotion with intention to hurt or damage someone. It is evident here today by the large turnout representative of all the local and voluntary groups in the area that the community is fully behind the campaign.”
The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence campaign has taken many forms with the group making T-shirts to highlight that they do not condone violence against women and girls on our streets.
“We also have had women who’ve suffered gender-based violence come together to create white ribbons to highlight the issue.”
Over the course of the 16 days, all community organisations involved in the Advocacy Project Steering Group have been hosting numerous events to mark the campaign and to raise awareness for women and men across the TRIAX area.
Groups involved and presented at Friday’s launch included Dove House, Surestart (Edenballymore), Triax Neighbourhood Management Team, Foyle Women’s Information Network, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership, Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Old Library Trust, Gasyard Trust, Community Restorative Justice.