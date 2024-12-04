Highlighting domestic abuse and the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Derry

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday last saw the launch of the Dove House Advocacy Project Steering Group’s new billboard at Free Derry Corner highlighting Domestic Abuse and promoting the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

This billboard was created to raise awareness of the many forms of domestic abuse and how it is not always seen by the naked eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Friday’s launch, Jayne Quigg, manager, Dove House said: “Together, we want to show that violence is not always physical and can be strength of emotion with intention to hurt or damage someone. It is evident here today by the large turnout representative of all the local and voluntary groups in the area that the community is fully behind the campaign.”

Groups pictured during Friday's launch of the Dove House Advocacy Project Steering Group's Billboard Launch at Free Derry Corner. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence campaign has taken many forms with the group making T-shirts to highlight that they do not condone violence against women and girls on our streets.

“We also have had women who’ve suffered gender-based violence come together to create white ribbons to highlight the issue.”

Over the course of the 16 days, all community organisations involved in the Advocacy Project Steering Group have been hosting numerous events to mark the campaign and to raise awareness for women and men across the TRIAX area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups involved and presented at Friday’s launch included Dove House, Surestart (Edenballymore), Triax Neighbourhood Management Team, Foyle Women’s Information Network, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership, Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Old Library Trust, Gasyard Trust, Community Restorative Justice.

Concluding Ms. Quigg added: “This is only the start. We will continue to campaign long after the 16 days is over and will be steadfast in supporting and guiding those who have suffered or are still suffering from Domestic Abuse.”