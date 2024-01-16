Hive Cancer Support hosting free event in Buncrana as part of World Cancer Day programme
Members of the public will be able to find out more about the services that are on offer throughout Donegal for people affected by cancer and carers of anyone affected by a life limiting condition in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 6.
“You will get the opportunity to learn about the work of Hive Cancer Support and hear from speakers from Donegal Cancer Care West and Friends of Inishowen Hospice.
“There will also be stall holders from Donegal cancer groups and charities and information on bereavement support.
“The event includes a round table discussion on gaps in the current cancer services in Donegal, facilitated by the Hive Cancer Support team.
“A complimentary lunch will also be served,” a spokesperson confirmed.
For more details and to book a place visit https://hivecancersupport.co.uk/