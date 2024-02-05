Hive mark World Cancer Day at Free Derry Corner ahead of Inishowen conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The billboard unveiled on Friday features a map of the north west with the message ‘Where you live shouldn’t determine if you live’.

It was unveiled as the Derry cancer support charity hosting a free World Cancer Day Conference at the City Hotel to share the latest research in this field.

The Hive Cancer Support World Cancer Day Conference broight together renowned speakers and experts to help people gain knowledge and insight into the connections between cancer and the environment, relationships, nutrition and emotional wellbeing.

World Cancer Day was marked at Free Derry Wall by Mayor Patricia Logue, members of Derry's Hive Cancer Support charity and some of the delegates attending the Hive Cancer Support World Cancer Day conference held in the City Hotel. Speakers included Kaycee Deery, a pupil at St Mary's College, who won Young Scientist of the Year 2023 for her work developing an environmentally friendly sunscreen. Photo: George Sweeney

Hive will also be hosting a free World Cancer Day Event on Tuesday to highlight the services available for people in Inishowen affected by a cancer diagnosis.

The event will provide a chance to learn all about the work of Hive Cancer Support and hear from speakers from Cancer Care West Support Centre Donegal and Friends of Inishowen Hospice.

There will also be presentations on lymphatic drainage techniques and bereavement support.

Stall holders at the event, which takes place at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, will include organisations who provide support on everything from health to financial matters in the Republic of Ireland.

Hive Cancer Support staff pictured from left Marianne Flood, Michelle McLaren, Maureen Collins (Project Manager), Sean Harkin, Edele Harkin, Linda McAnee, Jacqueline Loughry and Sarah Duddy.

Maureen Collins, Hive Cancer Support Project Manager, commented: “This is the second year we have brought a World Cancer Day event to Inishowen.

“Since its inception, Hive Cancer Support (formerly Pink ladies Cancer Support Group) has made its services available to people on both sides of the border. As Professor Mark Lawler of Queens University Belfast says ‘cancer knows no borders , nor should we’.”

“This free event is a great opportunity for people from Inishowen who have been impacted by cancer, be it with a diagnosis or as the friend, family or carers of someone with a diagnosis, to find out what help and support is available in their area.

“You will hear directly from our Family Support team about the vital work they do and there will be a chance to register with us on the day so we can get you that support as soon as possible.

“Whilst the focus of this event is cancer support, it would also be suitable for carers of anyone with a long term or life limiting condition, our Carers Engagement and Support Worker Edele Harkin will share how we support all carers, including those who no longer find themselves in a caring role due to bereavement.”

Tuesday’s event will also include a round table discussion on gaps in the current cancer services in Donegal, facilitated by Hive Cancer Support staff, which will inform the charity’s future work in the Inishowen area.

The conference will also be a chance to hear about the Bogside and Brandywell Initiative’s ‘Better Together’ project funded through the International Fund for Ireland’s Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP) which seeks to increase cross border interaction by delivering shared projects, activities and learning on a range of issues that are tailored for the local areas across the Derry/ Donegal border.

Hive Cancer Support is currently working in partnership with ‘Better Together’ to develop services in Buncrana, Killea and Muff.

The Hive Cancer Support World Cancer Day Event at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel is free to attend and includes a complementary lunch.

To book at a place, search for ‘Hive Cancer Support World Cancer Day Event Tuesday February 6’ on the Eventbrite website.

The booking site is available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hive-cancer-support-world-cancer-day-event-tickets-798357136687?aff=oddtdtcreator