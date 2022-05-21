Hospital car parking charges to be abolished in May 2024 - Derry Council told

Members of Derry & Strabane’s Health and Community Committee were informed by Karen McFarland, Director of Health and Communities that communication had been received from the Western Trust on the matter after it had been raised a number of times by councillors.

She said: “A response has been received by the Trust which advises that the Hospital Car Parking Bill, which abolishes charges at hospital sites, has passed all stages and is waiting on Royal Assent which anticipated is due in May 2022.

“As it is in the final stages of approval, the Bill was amended to provide for a two year implementation time-line and assuming Royal Assent is given then car parking charges will be abolished from May 2024.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

“There is now a regional working group being led by the Department of Health to agree a consistent approach as to how traffic would be managed on very busy hospital sites whilst assuring the most appropriate and best access can be given to site nurses, patients, staff and visitors alike.”

