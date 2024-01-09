The HSE has outlined its plans for changes to and the ‘reconfiguration’ of mental health residential services in Donegal, including the Supervised Residential Unit (SRUs) - ‘Radharc na Sleibhhte’ - in Carndonagh.

There has been ongoing concern and speculation locally about the closure of the SRU in Carndonagh.

Donegal County Councillor Albert Doherty told the Journal that while the building in the town requires major refurbishment works, any proposed changes to the service must be preceded by assurances from the HSE on delivery and implementation.

He added that a seven day outreach facility and a day hospital service must be established and alternative accommodation secured.

Councillor Albert Doherty.

The Sinn Fein Councillor said there must also be a crisis/home-based treatment team put in place and full HR support must be given to staff, as well as full consultation and HSE engagement with present staff and PNA,FORSA and SIPTU

"Residential and respite needs care needs require priority delivery for Inishowen families,” said Colr Doherty.

In response to questions put to the HSE by the Journal, the HSE said Donegal Mental Health Services has been ‘preparing to meet their obligations’ under the national policy context, which places emphasis on non-congregated settings.

“Donegal Mental Health Services (MHS) currently provide long term 24 hour care in a number of HSE owned properties throughout County Donegal.

"In line with the HSE National Policy “Time to Move on from Congregated Settings Report (2011)” and New Directions Report (2012), Donegal MHS is currently progressing with the reconfiguration of their residential services provided in four Supervised Residential Units (SRUs), including “Radharc na Sleibhhte in Carndonagh.

"The national policy context places an emphasis on non-congregated settings, and this is supported by the approach and feedback from the Mental Health Commission (MHC). In that regard, Donegal MHS has been preparing to meet their obligations under these standards, and part of that process is the move to independent community living for residents of SRUs such as Radharc na Sleibhhte, in line with the principles of recovery. It is proposed to implement the above transition plan on a phased basis.

"In relation to Radharc na Sleibhte, Donegal MHS have identified the need for a seven-day outreach service to support those who require this service in order to remain living in their own home and integrate with their local community. This is a recovery based model promoting independence, hope and choice for all and will be a further development of the wellness café and nature walks that have been developed over the last few years.

"We also plan to develop a Day Hospital Service for more acute short term service users, similar to that available in Letterkenny for many years, and which has been very successful in reducing the level of admissions that have been required to the Department of Psychiatry.

"In addition, it is planned to use part of the building to provide respite accommodation for the area. Radharc naSleibhte is of an older style building and will require some upgrading works over a period of time.

“In the meantime, it is expected that most of these services will be able to commence immediately and the upgrade works will be done alongside the delivery of the services as resources become available.