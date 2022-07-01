Hundreds of nurses and doctors recruited as Western Trust ‘proactively’ tackles vacancies

In total, 354 nursing staff were recruited at the Derry hospital between November 20, 2020 and May 26, 2022.

Ninety doctors and twenty-one consultants were added to the Altnagelvin payroll during the same timeframe, it was revealed.

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

“It is working with advertising partners to extend its reach across a range of media platforms, promoting the Trust as an employer of choice.

“It has developed targeted advertising and recruitment campaigns to attract applicants in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland and established a dedicated project to recruit international staff from around the world through its International Medical and Nursing campaigns.”

Notwithstanding the high-profile local recruitment drive, hundreds of vacancies still exist at Altnagelvin.