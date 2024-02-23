Hunter speaks of paying for sepsis treatment and warns of two-tier health service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The East Derry MLA said long-waiting lists were resulting in a de facto dual track health system for citizens during a debate on an action plan on waiting lists at Stormont.

"Those who can pay do, and those who cannot suffer,” she said.

Ms. Hunter told of her own personal experience.

Cara Hunter.

"In 2015, I went to America for surgery. I had had sepsis twice in a short period and was told by a specialist in Altnagelvin Area Hospital that, if I had sepsis a third time, it would not be good.

"I was also told in the same breath that I could be waiting three or four years for surgery. Thankfully, I have a very good mummy who paid out so that I could go to see family in America and have surgery.

"Thankfully, my health has been relatively good ever since. That is just my personal story about the uncertainty that is present when you do not know when you will get the healthcare that you desperately need,” she said.

The SDLP MLA warned the situation had deteriorated further as a result of the recent hiatus at Stormont.

"We cannot have the debate without a discussion about this place being up and down. Sometimes, I refer to the Assembly as being like a bouncy castle, it is up and down so often.

"We cannot deny that that has a direct impact on our constituents who, as we stand here today, are sitting in agony on waiting lists,” she said.

The SDLP spokesperson for Children and Young People urged the Health Minister Robin Swann to consider greater cross-border cooperation to help reduce waiting lists.