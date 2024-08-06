Representatives from the charity Action Cancer have said they are ‘absolutely delighted’ tthat Derry playwright and screenwriter Lisa McGee has become patron of itss breast screening service for women aged 40 to 49 and 70+.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa McGee recently attended a routine breast screening with Action Cancer and described her experience and why she has become involved with the charity.

Lisa (43) said: “I found the mammogram to be slightly uncomfortable but not painful. The Action Cancer staff were so lovely and I was in and out in 15 minutes. I received my results letter a few weeks later and it was great to have that peace of mind that everything was clear. I’ll now be called back to Action Cancer every two years for my routine screening until I reach 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a busy working mum that travels a lot I know just how hard it is to find time in the schedule for an appointment like this but you have to make it a priority. Don’t let it slip to the bottom of your to-do list. Screening saves lives, the sooner breast cancer is detected, the better the outcome.”

Action Cancer’s new Patron Lisa McGee pictured outside the charity’s Big Bus which travels to 200 locations every year offering breast screenings to local women. Photo Brian Thompson.

The award-winning Derry writer added: “I was blown away on learning about the range of cancer prevention, detection and support services that Action Cancer delivers to local people and how dedicated and caring the staff are in making a real difference. I’m delighted to lend my support to this wonderful charity in becoming Patron of the breast screening service.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer type among females in Northern Ireland, accounting for 30% of all cancer diagnoses among women.

The latest statistics state that 1,490 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 312 die from the disease every year.

Donna McKernan, Advanced Practice Radiographer with Action Cancer, said: “Breast screening is for well women who have no signs or symptoms and is the most effective tool for picking up cancers at an early and treatable stage. Action Cancer offers free screening to women aged 40-49 and 70+ and we encourage women aged 50-70 to attend for routine screening when called by the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L-R Action Cancer’s CEO Gareth Kirk and the charity’s Advanced Practice Radiographer Donna McKernan welcome new Patron Lisa McGee to the Big Bus alongside Desi Derby, Director of Marketing, Musgrave Northern Ireland. Photo: Brian Thomson.

“We are at the forefront of breast screening technology, being the only unit in the UK and Ireland to currently utilise Tomosynthesis/3D breast imaging in the screening environment - a technology which has been proven to find very small cancers that can often be missed hiding in the breast tissue. When it comes to breast cancer, early detection saves lives.

“A big thank you to Lisa McGee as her involvement with Action Cancer will greatly help us spread awareness of our life-saving breast screening service and encourage local women to make an appointment.”

Screening takes place on board the charity’s Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra, which travels to 200 locations annually and at Action Cancer House in Belfast.

This free service is not available anywhere else in the UK or Ireland.

Action Cancer screens around 8,000 women annually and detects approximately six cancers for every 1,000 screenings, with the majority of women receiving reassurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing, Musgrave Northern Ireland added: “Many of us at Musgrave are huge fans of Lisa McGee’s work, especially Derry Girls, and it is wonderful to have her endorse this bespoke breast screening service that genuinely saves lives year on year.”

"Our partnership with Action Cancer is now in its 24th year and our SuperValu and Centra retailers and their teams are as passionate as ever about raising funds to help deliver Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service on board the Big Bus.”

Women aged 40-49 and 70+ can book an appointment at www.actioncancer.org/appointments or 028 9080 3344. Keep an eye on Action Cancer’s website for upcoming Big Bus visits.