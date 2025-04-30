The consultation event was hosted by Juno Planning & Environmental Ltd. on behalf of the Western Trust in advance of the anticipated submission of a formal application for the multi-million pound development this summer.

The plans showed that the new Cityside Health and Care Centre (H&CC) will be located at the western end of the Fort George site close to the Strand Road between the Catalyst building and the Fort George tele-exchange.

A multi-storey car park, meanwhile, will be erected at the southern perimeter of the site adjacent to the tele-exchange.

People arriving at the new complex by car will approach via Bay Road. An internal roundabout is planned. A new road exit onto the Strand Road is proposed between the tele-exchange and the new H&CC.

Interpretative panels presented to the public at the event said the development will be ‘a central hub for assessment, treatment and provision of healthcare, delivering both GP and WHSCT services in a local community setting’.

"It is anticipated that the Cityside H&CC will support a wide range of services across multiple departments utilising consulting and examination areas with associated clinical and non-clinical support spaces,” the literature advised.

The clinical spaces – that will include a mix of primary and secondary care facilities – have been designed to spread across three floors to maximise the site area, the documents show.

There will be two main entry points to the building.

"Those approaching the Strand Road entrance will use steps or a ramped pathway to enter the building. Those approaching the riverside entrance will have level access to the building,” it was advised.

A drop-off area will be provided outside the riverside entrance, allowing immediate access to the building if required.

