The Peace Bridge is in the centre of town and has great views as well as plenty of coffee spots on both ends.

IN PICTURES: 8 picturesque walks in Derry

Derry is a beautiful city with great parks and walks - perfect for clearing the head after the Christmas rush.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Monday, 27th December 2021, 4:18 pm

Here’s 8 of the most scenic walks in and around the city.

1.

Ness woods is linked to two other woodlands - Ervey Wood and Burntollet Wood. There is woodland, wetland, fauna and flora to enjoy as well as picnic benches for a picnic and an easily accessible meadow.

Photo Sales

2.

Prehen Woods on the outskirts of the City. Dogs Molly and Hannah are pictured at the Woodland Trust’s Prehen Wood. (Photographer: Christine Cassidy)

Photo Sales

3.

Brooke Park has beautiful views of the city, a play park, playing fields and a fish pond.

Photo Sales

4.

A walk along the quay does wonders to clear the head.

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 2