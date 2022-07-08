In PICTURES: Communities in Transition events in Derry

The funding was used to deliver events promoting the importance of local people looking after their health and wellbeing and connecting better with their own communities.

The project was part of a health and wellbeing initiative led by the Old Library Trust’s Healthy Living Centre in Creggan, partnered and supported by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and funded by the Executive Office’s ‘Communities in Transition’ project. The 14 organisations involved - Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership; Creggan Pre-School and Training Trust; Pink Ladies/Pink Panthers Cancer Support Group; Bogside and Brandywell Initiative; Inclusively Fit; Top Ten Drama Group; Holy Child and St. John’s Primary Schools; Ballymoor FC; Trojans FC; St Mary’s Youth Club; Oakleaf Boxing Club; Sean Dolan’s GAC and The Old Library Trusts Men’s Health project - all planned and delivered a diverse range of programmes and events that supported the local community and engaged residents from ages 1-91.

Holy Child and St. John’s Primary Schools ran workshops in both Fresh Little Minds and EXCEL physical activity sessions to allow children to understand the impact of choices and behaviours as they grow.

Meanwhile Sean Dolan’s GAC delivered a children’s support programme developing their members overall health and mental well-being.

Nicola Cullen, principal of Holy Child PS said the grant and partnership ‘meant we were able to deliver alternative solutions to help children deal with their anxiety and stresses.’

Julie White, Communities in Transition Project Co-Ordinator at OLT said the events showed the value of community and thanked everyone involved.

(Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography - Not for resale here)

1. Trojans FC who took part in the Gerry McAuley Festival of Games 2022 at Oakland Park on Sunday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo Sales

2. Staff and volunteers from the Old Library Trust and Bogside, Brandywell Health Forum who took part in a â€ ̃Building Positive Communicationsâ€TM workshop at An Culturlann. Photo Sales

3. Children from St. Johnâ€TMs PS who took part in the â€ ̃Fresh Little Mindsâ€TM workshop last week. The workshop was part of the â€ ̃Communities in Transitionâ€TM project. Photo Sales

4. Children from St. Johnâ€TMs PS taking part in one of the activities in the â€ ̃Fresh Little Mindsâ€TM workshop last week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo Sales