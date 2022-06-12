IN PICTURES: Foyle Hospice Female Walk / Run in Derry 2022

The annual event had to be suspended for the past two years due to the pandemic but was back with a bang as participants from across the North West and beyond turned the quayside into a sea of orange as the donned the bright coloured t-shirts for this year’s event.
Well done to all those who took part today.
Foyle Hospice provides 9 bed spaces in its In-Patient Care Unit, as well as Day Hospice facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).
The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.3 million. To make a donation please go to: foylehospice.com/donate-to-foyle-hospice/If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support or share a fundraising idea please call 028 71 359 888.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.