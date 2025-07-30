IN PICTURES: Health Minister Mike Nesbitt hears firsthand from Derry organisations

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has met with a range of different organisations during a series of engagements in Derry.

During the visit, the Health Minister officially opened the new Derry office of Advanced Community Care.

The company regionally delivers around 7,500 hours of care per week across home care, supported living and Direct Payments.

Mr. Nesbitt also met with Kian Hawes from the UK Youth Parliament to discuss youth mental health facilities, waiting times and early intervention and prevention.

A spokesperson said Minister Nesbitt and Kian had a “productive meeting and agreed on key takeaways for further discussion”.

The Health Minister also attended a roundtable discussion with the Derry City and Strabane Healthy City and District Leadership Group at the Guildhall in the city centre.

During the discussion, the Minister heard about the range of successful projects prioritising health and addressing health inequalities which has been running locally in the north west area.

The Health Minister Mike Nesbitt pictured on the steps of the Guildhall with Derry City and Strabane Healthy City and District Leadership Group.

The Health Minister Mike Nesbitt pictured on the steps of the Guildhall with Derry City and Strabane Healthy City and District Leadership Group.

The Health Minister Mike Nesbitt pictured at a conference table, talking with Derry City and Strabane Healthy City and District Leadership Group.

The Health Minister Mike Nesbitt pictured at a conference table, talking with Derry City and Strabane Healthy City and District Leadership Group.

Pictured left to right: Bronagh Wade, former Youth Worker, Kian Hawes UK Youth Parliament, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Kian's mum Shauna Hawes.

Pictured left to right: Bronagh Wade, former Youth Worker, Kian Hawes UK Youth Parliament, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Kian's mum Shauna Hawes.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Kian Hawes UK Youth Parliament, pictured at a table during their meeting.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Kian Hawes UK Youth Parliament, pictured at a table during their meeting.

