IN PICTURES: Paramedic students make history at Derry campus of Ulster University

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:47 BST
Pictured are students gathered with teaching staff, NI Ambulance Service staff and guests at Ulster University’s Derry campus on Friday to celebrate becoming the first BSc Hons Paramedic Science students to complete the course.

Photos by Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.

L-R: Gary Jones, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service lead practice educator, with students Katie Durey from Derry, Sarah Graham from Ballyronan, Magherafelt and Megan Hazelton from Dungannon with Stephen Carlisle, NIAS.

1. Ulster Uni paramedics (7).jpeg

L-R: Gary Jones, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service lead practice educator, with students Katie Durey from Derry, Sarah Graham from Ballyronan, Magherafelt and Megan Hazelton from Dungannon with Stephen Carlisle, NIAS. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
Students, staff and guests gathered at Ulster University’s Derry campus on Friday to celebrate becoming the first BSc Hons Paramedic Science students to complete the course.

2. Ulster Uni paramedics (12).jpeg

Students, staff and guests gathered at Ulster University’s Derry campus on Friday to celebrate becoming the first BSc Hons Paramedic Science students to complete the course. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
Some of the students who will graduate this winter.

3. Ulster Uni paramedics (2).jpeg

Some of the students who will graduate this winter. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
Students giving a demonstration on Friday.

4. Ulster Uni paramedics (4).jpeg

Students giving a demonstration on Friday. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerryBrendan McDaid

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.