IN PICTURES: Paramedic students make history at Derry campus of Ulster University

1. Ulster Uni paramedics (7).jpeg
L-R: Gary Jones, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service lead practice educator, with students Katie Durey from Derry, Sarah Graham from Ballyronan, Magherafelt and Megan Hazelton from Dungannon with Stephen Carlisle, NIAS. Photo: Brendan McDaid
2. Ulster Uni paramedics (12).jpeg
Students, staff and guests gathered at Ulster University’s Derry campus on Friday to celebrate becoming the first BSc Hons Paramedic Science students to complete the course. Photo: Brendan McDaid
3. Ulster Uni paramedics (2).jpeg
Some of the students who will graduate this winter. Photo: Brendan McDaid
4. Ulster Uni paramedics (4).jpeg
Students giving a demonstration on Friday. Photo: Brendan McDaid
