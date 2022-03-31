IN PICTURES: Unforgettable day for ‘Garda’ Jack Beattie in Derry

Here are some photos of the mayor reception.
1.
Jack Beattie from Donegal who has Osteogenesis Imperfacta or Brittle Bone Disease pictured during a reception held for him by Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. The honorary Garda also met with members of the PSNI who presented him with a certificate of recognition and the PSNI crest. Jack also made his first arrest in the North when he put the handcuffs on his dad Kevin. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.03.22
2.
Jack Beattie from Donegal who has Osteogenesis Imperfacta or Brittle Bone Disease pictured during a reception held for him by Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. The honorary Garda also met with members of the PSNI who presented him with a certificate of recognition and the PSNI crest. Jack also made his first arrest in the North when he put the handcuffs on his dad Kevin. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.03.22
3.
Jack Beattie from Donegal who has Osteogenesis Imperfacta or Brittle Bone Disease pictured during a reception held for him by Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. The honorary Garda also met with members of the PSNI who presented him with a certificate of recognition and the PSNI crest. Jack also made his first arrest in the North when he put the handcuffs on his dad Kevin. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.03.22
4.
Jack Beattie from Donegal who has Osteogenesis Imperfacta or Brittle Bone Disease pictured during a reception held for him by Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. The honorary Garda also met with members of the PSNI who presented him with a certificate of recognition and the PSNI crest. Jack also made his first arrest in the North when he put the handcuffs on his dad Kevin. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.03.22