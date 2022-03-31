IN PICTURES: Unforgettable day for ‘Garda’ Jack Beattie in Derry

1.

Jack Beattie from Donegal who has Osteogenesis Imperfacta or Brittle Bone Disease pictured during a reception held for him by Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. The honorary Garda also met with members of the PSNI who presented him with a certificate of recognition and the PSNI crest. Jack also made his first arrest in the North when he put the handcuffs on his dad Kevin. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.03.22