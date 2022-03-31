Jack Beattie from Donegal who has Osteogenesis Imperfacta or Brittle Bone Disease pictured during a reception held for him by Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. The honorary Garda also met with members of the PSNI who presented him with a certificate of recognition and the PSNI crest. Jack also made his first arrest in the North when he put the handcuffs on his dad Kevin. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.03.22

IN PICTURES: Unforgettable day for ‘Garda’ Jack Beattie in Derry

‘Garda’ Jack Beattie was honoured by the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, in the Guildhall this week for his role in spreading the safety message during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:33 pm

Here are some photos of the mayor reception.

1.

2.

3.

4.

