IN PICTURES: Western Trust raises awareness of Developmental Language Disorder in Derry

Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) is a hidden but common disability that affects 1 in 14 people causing difficulties understanding and using language for no known reason.

The 2022 #DLDday theme is Growing with DLD, highlighting that DLD is a lifelong, permanent disability. People do not grow out of DLD but with individualised supports, that can include regular speech-language therapy and educational adjustments, they can thrive.

Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (RADLD), the lead organization who coordinates international DLDday are advocating for increased recognition and support for people with DLD across their lifespan.

Stephen Parsons, Chair of RADLD said: “People with DLD are 6 times more likely to suffer from anxiety and 3 times more likely to have clinical depression. They are also at significant risk of struggling with reading, spelling and mathematics. Although DLD is a common condition affecting many areas of life, people with DLD are unlikely to receive access to services.”

The Speech and Language Therapy Team in the Western Trust have joined the campaign to raise awareness of DLD so as many people in the Trust become aware of and understand this unknown but common condition.

Christine Harper, Western Trust Clinical Lead, Speech and Language Team for DLD said: ‘The Speech and Language Therapy Department are delighted to support #DLDday to help raise awareness of this hidden disability. DLD results in a child or adult having difficulties talking and/or understanding language. This is a lifelong condition that affects approximately two children in every classroom of 30, affecting literacy, learning, friendships and emotional wellbeing. It is important to raise awareness of DLD to ensure that those affected can receive the support from professionals including Speech and Language Therapists and teachers, which can make a real difference to their lives. Speech and Language Therapists have a crucial role to play in the diagnosis of DLD and in supporting people with DLD, along with their families and the professionals working with them, to understand their diagnosis, achieve their potential and reduce the impact of their difficulties.”

Visit the RADLD social media channels and www.RADLD.org for more information, or contact the Speech and Language Therapy Department in your local health centre.

