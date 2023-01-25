In total 31,380 domiciliary care hours were provided by the independent sector, according to the newly-published ‘Domiciliary Care Services for Adults in Northern Ireland (2022)’ report which is based on a domiciliary care survey conducted between September 4-10, 2022.

The 30,000 plus hours accounted for 82 per cent of all home care hours provided in the Western Trust during that week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statutory sector provided 6,796 domiciliary home care hours (18 per cent) during the same week.

Home care figures published by the Department of Health show the independent sector carries out the vast majority in the Western Trust.

A higher proportion of domiciliary care contact hours were provided by the independent sector in the Western Trust than in any other health authority area with the exception of Belfast where the figure was 85 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bulletin also shows that the independent sector carried out 63,299 home care visits while the statutory sector carried out 13,766 during the survey week.

The amount of time carers spent with patients was higher in the Western Trust than in most other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proportion of 16 to 30 minute visits ranged from 83 per cent in the Western Trust to 40 per cent in the Northern Trust.

The proportion of minutes lasting less than 15 minutes ranged from 54 per cent in the Northern Trust to 5 per cent in the Western Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad