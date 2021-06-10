Introduction of shorter interval between Covid vaccine doses

Councillor Brian Tierney, former Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, previously visited the Covid -19 vaccination centre in the Foyle Arena where he met Western Health and Social Care Trust staff who are delivering the vaccine programme. Included are Dr. Alan McKinney who is one of the retired doctors to help during the pandemic, Anne McConnell, HR Director WHSCT and School nurse Geraldine Mulholland. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.01.21

The Chief Medial Officer, Dr Michael McBride, said the decision was taken following updated advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

He said they recommended reducing the dosing interval to help protect the community from the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

Dr McBride said: “It’s vital that we move as quickly as possible, with the supplies of vaccine that we have available, to ensure that the maximum number of people receive both doses so that they have fuller and longer lasting protection against the virus.

“It’s vital we do everything we can and use every resource we have to ensure we continue to keep people safe. We have implemented measures at record pace to get on top of new variants and control their spread.”

“The tremendous success of our vaccination programme in Northern Ireland means that we are ahead of schedule, with more than 734,000 people already having received their second dose. We’ve come a long way on our journey through the pandemic and the quicker we can get our citizens fully vaccinated, the quicker we will be able to move back to a more normal way of life.”

For those who have not yet been vaccinated, appointments for second doses will be scheduled no more than eight weeks after the first dose.

For those who have already received their first dose, scheduled appointments for second doses will remain unaffected and people should keep the date they have been given. There is no need to contact the health service as there will be no change to your arrangements.

Patricia Donnelly, head of the vaccination programme, said: “Everyone has a role to play in this effort. The vaccination programme is now open to all adults aged 18 and over and the uptake has been very positive. More than 1.8m vaccine doses have now been administered in Northern Ireland and further slots are opening up for booking today.

“I would particularly urge those aged over 40, who have not yet come forward, to now book their jab at a community pharmacy. There are more than 350 pharmacies across Northern Ireland offering vaccine appointments. It’s a convenient, straightforward process enabling people to avail of the vaccine at a convenient location in their area.