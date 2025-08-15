It is official - the annual Foyle Hospice Male Walk/Run is back!

On Sunday, September 28, Foyle Hospice is encouraging men of all ages to take part in this iconic fundraiser which has been running for over 20 years.

This year is particularly special as Foyle Hospice is celebrating its 40th anniversary of caring for patients and families throughout the community.

The Walk/Run will consist of a flat 5k course which includes the Craigavon Bridge and the Peace Bridge, so walkers and runners of all ages will enjoy taking part.

The walk will start at Sainsbury’s at 11.30 am and it will end at the same location.

Foyle Hospice Staff promoting the Male Walk/Run which is taking place on Sunday 28th September. Sign up online now or call into the Fundraising Centre, 61 Culmore Road.

When you sign up for the Male Walk/Run you will receive a specially designed T-shirt to keep as a souvenir of taking part in an iconic event for a worthy cause!

Foyle Hospice Community Fundraiser, Noel McMonagle said: “We want men of all ages to join us and help us celebrate our special 40th anniversary milestone.

“The Male Walk is a very special event and our supporters are the reason why Foyle Hospice is still running today. Every registration will make a difference to our services but we need your help to make it happen.

“We are really looking forward to it. So come on fellas, grab everyone you know and let’s make this Male Walk/Run one to remember!”

Foyle Hospice’s Dr. Paul McIvor added: “I’ve been at the hospice for many years and am conscious of how deeply imbedded it is in the hearts and minds of the people of the North West.

"It was built by the funds raised by the local community and continues to be sustained by their ongoing generosity and genuine care for their hospice.

“Events like the Male Walk /run are a chance for the community to get together, have fun, make memories, remember our loved ones and show their support for their local community hospice, as well as raise those important funds that keep us going.

“So please come along and join in on what is always a special day and bring as many with you as possible!”

You can sign up to the Foyle Hospice Male Walk/Run online at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/FoyleHospiceMenswalk or call into the fundraising centre on 61 Culmore Road.

Your support is important to Foyle Hospice, please sign up today!