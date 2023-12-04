Letterkenny University Hospital is first in Republic of Ireland to launch 'John's Campaign'

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) has announced the launch of ‘John’s Campaign,’ a new initiative which ensures that family carers are welcomed in the hospital as active partners in patient care.

This month, LUH became the first hospital in the country to implement a new policy for patients and their carers, based on ‘John’s Campaign’.

This development gives carers access to their loved one outside of general visiting times and recognises the role of the carer in the planning of patient care.

John's Campaign is a campaign for extended visiting rights for family carers of patients in hospitals.

Aoibheann Moreton, Quality and Patient Safety Team; Niamh O Donnell, End of Life Care Co-ordinator; and Martina Porter, Quality and Patient Safety Manager in LUH at the launch of John’s Campaign.

In implementing the carer’s passport LUH are acknowledging that some patients have complex needs and require intensive support. People often rely on family member or friend for this support, and that support should be able to continue within a hospital setting.

Carers are uniquely placed to advise of a loved one’s medical history and have the potential to assist with medical decision-making and discharge planning.

Martina Porter, Quality and Patient Safety Manager in LUH said: “In LUH we are continually striving to enhance patient-centred care.

This initiative is an excellent example of empowering patients, their families and the wider healthcare team to create a care environment where a patient’s individual needs are met.

“This partnership has the potential to reduce the common causes of harm, lead to better communication and ultimately, improve patient outcomes.”

A family member or friend of a patient can apply for a Carer’s passport with any member of staff.

Once they have completed a short form and are registered they will have access to the person they care for at any time, day or night, outside of conventional hospital visiting hours, whenever they feel it is needed.

Anne Drake, Director of Nursing in LUH said; “We know that some patients really struggle with the change in environment when they are admitted to hospital, patients can also be challenged by changes in their care provider. In order to achieve the best person-centred care for this patient group, we need to work with their loved ones to ensure that the patient has a consistent experience of care.

“As a healthcare team we need to be flexible and responsive; tailoring our approach to fit the needs of the person in hospital and the carer. The Carer’s passport helps us achieve this by offering access to carers whenever they feel it necessary to be with the patient.”

Nikki Gerard who founded the John’s Campaign in the NHS named after her late father Dr John Gerrard, virtually attended the launch said: “We are so delighted that Letterkenny University Hospital is going to implement John’s Campaign: the first hospital in the Republic of Ireland to do so.

