According to a report from the Department of Health, male life expectancy in Derry and Strabane remains significantly lower than the average for the North.

Life expectancy at birth declined from 77.7 years over the 2015-17 period to 77.3 years over 2019-21.

It is now the lowest in the North after Belfast (75.6), while men in Derry can expect to live 2.9 years less than their peers in Lisburn and Castlereagh (80.2).

'Life Expectancy in Northern Ireland 2019-21' has reported falling life expectancy in Derry and Strabane for both women and men.

Figures from the World Bank show that, in 2020, people living in Lebanon (78), Cuba (78) and China (78) could expect to live longer than Derry men.

Meanwhile, female life expectancy in Derry and Strabane is also significantly lower than the average.​

It declined from 81.4 years over the 2015-17 period to 81.1 years over 2019-21.

It is the lowest in the north after Belfast (80.5).

Derry women can expect to die 2.1 years earlier than their peers in Lisburn and Castlereagh (83.2).

‘Life Expectancy in Northern Ireland 2019-21,’ the newly-published report from DoH, shows the largest contributory factors to the life expectancy gap in Derry for men were circulatory diseases, nervous system disorders and cancer.

For women the main contributory causes were nervous system disorders, cancer and respiratory diseases.

The report was authored by DoH’s Robbyn Atcheson, Matthew Carson and Caolan Laverty.