Local charities to receive lottery funding for cancer support

Patrice Doherty and Susan Gibson at Derry Well Women’s premises where the group is supporting people living with cancer. Derry Well Women has been awarded almost £500,000 as part of an announcement of £2.6 million of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to groups across Northern Ireland.

The programme provides care and support for people and family members affected by cancer and is supported by the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

It aims to address social wellbeing through support groups and health improvement activities.

The lead partner in the initiative is Derry Well Women, a not-for-profit centre which offers health and social care services to women of all ages in a welcoming, relaxed, safe and confidential space.

Commenting on the Lottery award Western Trust Director of Acute Services, Geraldine McKay, said: “This award from the National Lottery Community Fund is very welcome and will help us to further strengthen the availability of Cancer Support Services across the Western Trust region.”

She added: “Ultimately it will be patients and their families that benefit from this award, and it is our hope that it will also lead to the delivery of stronger patient care in the months and years ahead.”

Susan Gibson, Manager of Derry Well Women said: “This is the first time that multiple charities along with the WHSCT have come together in a coordinated way to improve services for cancer patients. This is a great achievement and a commitment to work together and make change happen.”

Patrice Doherty, a pharmacy technician from Derry, knows how vital connections and improvements to services like this will be for cancer patients.

The 39-year-old was diagnosed with Breast Cancer three years ago and has been supported by Derry Well Women for the last two years.