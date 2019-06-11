Local nurses celebrate success

A number of local nurses have won awards at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Northern Ireland ‘Nurse of the Year’ Awards 2019 held last week.

The prestigious awards ceremony was celebrated at the Culloden Hotel.

John D'Arcy The Open University, Tracy McGilligan who won the Learning in Practice Award sponsored by the OU and Pat Cullen, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland

Claire Kerr and Jennifer Jordan won the Inspiring Excellence in mental health and learning disability Award, sponsored by Inspire.

Claire and Jennifer, who are both from Derry, are mental health nurses in the crisis service at Grangewood Hospital.

The judging panel commended Claire and Jennifer for being outstanding nurses who have made a real difference.

Lesley Mitchell, Macmillan lead nurse and nursing services manager at the North West Cancer Centre, won the Brownlee-Silverdale Leadership Award. Lesley was awarded for building a resilient and sustainable nursing service by addressing staffing shortages and developing a comprehensive training and development plan.

Christine Collins, Patient Client Council, Donna Pike, Runner-up of the Patient's Choice Award and Pat Cullen, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland

Tracy McGilligan, practice educator in the emergency department at Altnagelvin, won the Learning in Practice Award sponsored by the Open University. Tracy was nominated for her work to improve the training and experience of staff, promoting a culture of lifelong learning and constantly seeking out new educational initiatives.

Amanda Buchanan and Donna Pike, staff nurses in the renal unit at Altnagelvin were commended in the Nurse of the Year Award.

Donna Pike was also runner-up in the Patient’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Patient and Client Council. Donna was described as “a nurse in a million” by the patient who nominated her.

Lorraine Feeney was runner-up in the Learning Disability Award. Lorraine is part of the service improvement team at Lakeview Hospital, working to enhance in-patient care in response to the changing needs of adults with a learning disability who require hospital admission.

Geraldine Browne, Silverdale Care Home, Lesley Mitchell, winner of the Brownlee-Silverdale Leadership Award and Pat Cullen, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland.

Donna Kinnair, Chief Executive and General Secretary of the RCN, Amanda Buchanan and Donna Pike who were commended in the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award and Pat Cullen, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland