A two month consultation on Miscarriage Leave and Pay was opened by the Minister on Monday.

The consultation follows the recent introduction of Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay legislation in Northern Ireland.

The Minister said: “The loss of any pregnancy is a source of profound sorrow and grief. I believe that employment law should be compassionate and supportive of those who experience such a loss.

At present only working parents who experience a stillbirth after the 24th week of pregnancy have a statutory entitlement to two weeks’ leave and pay.

"I believe a worker or employee who experiences a miscarriage up to the end of the 23rd week of pregnancy should have the same protections.

“The public consultation being launched today seeks views on this proposal. The views of stakeholders and the wider public are very important.”

"I want to make sure we take them into account as we commence the legislative process.”

Gordon Lyons MLA, Minister for the Economy in the Northern Ireland Executive. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

The Minister added: “This consultation is a key milestone in moving the legislative process forward.”