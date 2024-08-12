MAN in Derry forced to suspend referrals due to 'dire lack of sufficient financial support'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derry-based organisation which has supported thousands of men and their families over three decades has announced it has been forced to suspend referrals and may now have to close its doors due to a funding crisis.

Men's Action Network (MAN) expressed “regret and deep concern” as they announced the immediate suspension of new referrals on Monday and called for a major rethink on funding and support for vital services supporting men and their families.

Chris Kerr, manager of the Men's Action Network said: “For the past 30 years, our charity has been a cornerstone of support for men and their families in the northwest of Northern Ireland and beyond. The dire lack of sufficient financial support has brought us to a critical juncture where the continuation of our services is gravely threatened. Without urgent and substantial funding, we may be forced to close our doors permanently, a prospect that would leave a significant void in our community.”

Since it’s inception, Men's Action Network has been providing multifaceted support to men facing a range of challenges, Mr Kerr said.

Chris Kerr, manager of Men's Action Network (MAN), which is based in Derry.

"Our services operate seven days a week and include professional counselling, a Dads and Kids group, social housing advice, a wellness hub that features gym sessions, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, a writing group, and extensive community outreach. These services are not merely beneficial but essential, offering a lifeline to men and their families in times of need. The services provided by MAN are as diverse as they are essential.”

"Our professional counselling service offers a safe and confidential space for men to discuss their issues, ranging from mental health struggles to personal crises, including domestic abuse and coercive control. With a team of experienced counsellors, we provide tailored support that addresses the unique needs of each individual, helping them to navigate life's challenges with greater resilience and understanding.

“The Dads and Kids group is designed to strengthen family bonds by facilitating structured activities that fathers can enjoy with their children. This program provides a supportive environment where fathers can engage with their children, fostering better relationships and mutual understanding. By offering this space, we help to build stronger family units, which are the foundation of a healthy community.

“Housing instability is a significant issue for many men, and our social housing advice service is dedicated to helping men navigate the often complex and challenging housing landscape. Our advisor provides guidance on securing stable and suitable accommodation, ensuring that men and their families have a safe place to call home. This service is critical in preventing homelessness and promoting stability within the community.

“Physical health is closely linked to mental well-being, and our wellness hub, which includes gym sessions, encourages men to stay physically active. Regular physical activity is proven to support mental health, and our wellness hub provides a space where men can focus on their fitness and wellness goals in a supportive community environment. This holistic approach ensures that men are supported in all aspects of their health.

“Addiction is a serious issue that affects many men, and our support for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings provides a crucial lifeline for those battling addiction. These meetings offer a safe and supportive space for men to share their struggles and work towards recovery. The continuity of these meetings is essential for many men in their journey towards sobriety and recovery.

“Creative expression can be a powerful tool for mental health, and our writing group encourages men to express themselves through writing. This group provides a therapeutic outlet for men to explore their thoughts and feelings in a supportive environment. The writing group is a testament to the diverse ways in which we support men's mental health, recognizing that creativity and expression are vital components of well-being.

“Our community outreach program is particularly focused on elderly residents, ensuring that older men are not left isolated. Many elderly men face loneliness and social isolation, which can have severe impacts on their mental and physical health. Through our outreach program, we engage with elderly residents, offering companionship, support, and opportunities to participate in community activities. This program ensures that our support extends across all age groups, addressing the specific needs of older men.

He added: “The potential closure of Men's Action Network would be nothing short of devastating for the community. Each year, over 750 men rely on our services for support, guidance, and companionship, with offices now being utilised seven days per week. The loss of MAN would result in a significant increase in untreated mental health issues among men, leading to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.”

Mr Kerr said it was ‘imperative’ that politicians and policymakers take male mental health seriously and ‘move beyond mere lip service’.

"Despite the growing recognition of mental health issues, men's groups remain chronically underfunded in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“This funding disparity must be addressed to ensure that vital services like those provided by the Men's Action Network can continue to operate and save lives.

“The underfunding of men's groups is a critical issue that needs to be addressed. Despite the increasing awareness of mental health challenges, men's mental health services receive significantly less funding compared to other groups. This disparity can be attributed to several factors, including stigma and societal expectations, lack of awareness, and funding priorities.

“There is still a significant stigma surrounding men seeking help for mental health issues. Societal expectations often discourage men from expressing vulnerability or asking for support, leading to a lower perceived demand for services. Many people, including policymakers, may not be fully aware of the specific mental health needs of men or the effectiveness of targeted support programs like those offered by MAN. Government and charitable funding priorities often focus on broader mental health initiatives without allocating sufficient resources to specialised men's services.

“It is essential for politicians and funders to recognise the importance of funding men's mental health services and take concrete steps to address the funding gap. This includes increasing funding allocations, promoting public awareness about the importance of men's mental health, and developing policies that specifically address the mental health needs of men. By supporting charities like MAN, politicians can make a tangible difference in the lives of men and their families, ensuring that vital services remain available to those who need them most.”

MAN said its business plan demonstrates the cost-effectiveness of its services, and said that for every £1 invested in Men's Action Network, they save the public purse £10.

"By supporting MAN, funders are not only helping individuals but also contributing to the broader economic well-being of the community. The cost savings generated by our services come from a variety of areas, including reduced strain on healthcare services, decreased rates of homelessness, and improved family stability.

“Over the past 30 years, Men's Action Network has been more than just a charity; it has been a transformative force in the lives of countless men and their families. We receive referrals from GPs, social workers, the PSNI, and through self-referrals, reflecting the widespread trust and reliance on our services. Our comprehensive support system addresses the multifaceted needs of men, helping them to navigate challenges, build resilience, and improve their overall well-being.

“We are appealing to the public, businesses, and government bodies to help us continue our mission. Your support can make a difference in maintaining this vital resource for our community. By contributing to MAN, you are investing in the future of men and their families, ensuring that they have access to the support they need to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”

For further information or to make a donation contact Chris Kerr, Manager, Men's Action Network on telephone 02871377777, or e-mail: [email protected]

For more information on MAN see the website: www.man-ni.org