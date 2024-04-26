Man previously convicted of voyeurism jailed for breaching probation order at Derry Crown Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary North (39) of Killycor Avenue in Claudy had been convicted after police found images and videos on his devices, which they had seized on May 31 2018.

Judge Philip Babington said that North had 'behaved fairly appallingly' during the course of the order.

The court heard that an assessment of North maintained he was now a high likelihood of re-offending.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty said that his client had completed the community service aspect of the order.

He said that the new offences were not sexual in nature and added that North had 'found himself something of a pariah' since his conviction.