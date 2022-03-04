Marie raises £11k for Alzheimer’s Society in memory of late mother

Marie Ward pictured with her family after completing her ‘79 Walks for Dementia’ at Ebrington Square on Friday.

Marie Ward’s mum Elizabeth Diamond, known to her friends as Bertha, was a loving wife and mother and looked after her grandchildren for many years.

Marie, who retired as Assistant Director of Human Resources in the Western Health and Social Care Trust last year, set herself a fundraising target of £3,000 for Alzheimer’s Society by the second anniversary of her mum’s passing on Friday 25 February.

But she has now raised more than triple that amount, with her fundraising total now sitting at over £11,000.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research shows that 850,000 people in the UK.

Her 79 seven-mile walks across the city’s Foyle and Craigavon Bridges saw her cover a distance of over 550 miles.

The challenge took six months and saw Marie complete a walk an average of three times a week.

Explaining the reasons behind her walk she said: “I decided to do 79 walks for Dementia because that was the age my mum was when she died, so it was one walk for each year of her life.”

Marie was joined by 79 different people for her walk, many of whom have a personal link to dementia. Each walk was then documented on her ’79 Walks for Dementia’ Facebook page, which she used to raise awareness of the condition.

Many of those who had completed a walk with Marie joined her for Friday’s final outing which started and ended at Ebrington Square.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Marie as it also marked the second anniversary of her mum’s death.

“She was just an amazing mum. She always put me first and family was everything. She cared for me and my kids her whole life, looking after them too when they were younger to allow me to go to work and was so kind, decent, caring and funny,” she said.

Marie paid tribute to all her friends and family who joined her on her ’79 Walks for Dementia’.

“It was great to complete walk 79 with such a fantastic bunch of people. Thank you so much to every single one of them and for their very generous donations and kind words.

“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to my friends and my amazing family for looking after me and supporting me through this challenge.

“For listening to me moaning when I came home soaked or sore and for all their pep talks and words of encouragement.”

Bernadine McCrory, Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland Country Director paid tribute to Marie.

“I want to offer a huge congratulations to Marie on completing her challenge of ’79 Walk for Dementia’.

“It was a very big undertaking and I am full of admiration after seeing her head out in rain, hail or shine to walk with her friends and family.

“By speaking about dementia on each walk and sharing her journey on her Facebook page she has done so much to raise awareness, during what has been a very difficult time for people living with the condition.

“Marie set herself this challenge in memory of her mum who Elizabeth, who would no doubt be incredibly proud of her amazing achievement.

“To learn that she has now raised over £11,000 is just awe inspiring.“This money will all be spent here in Northern Ireland to provide information and support, improve care and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.

“Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Connect support line (0333 150 3456) has been a real lifeline for thousands during the crisis.

“Our team of dedicated Dementia Advisers help the partners, family members and friends caring for loved ones whether they need advice on legal documents, help understanding dementia, or someone to talk to when things get tough.”

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity. It provides information and support, fund research, campaign to improve care and create lasting change for people affected by dementia in England, Wales and NI. Alzheimer’s Society research shows that 850,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia. Dementia deaths are rising year on year and 225,000 will develop dementia this year - that’s one every three minutes.