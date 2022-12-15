Mary (91) joins striking nurses on picket line in solidarity in Derry
A Derry woman in her 90s has joined her daughter and other striking nurses on the picket line in Derry in a show of solidarity today.
Mary Kelly from Galliagh braved the elements to join her daughter and other nurses taking industrial action at Gransha.
As the mother of nurse Sister Maire O Hara, an Acute Care At Home Team nurse (pictured here with her mother and with colleagues SN Fiona Doherty and Edel Barr, representing their team) and granny of new Nurse Aoife Kelly.
And a former patient of the Acute Care At Home Team and the Primary Care and Older peoples services in the past, Mary was was grateful to staff for highlighting that older people need improved services, and feels that nurses deserve to be fairly paid.
Nurses across Northern Ireland, Wales and England are striking today for fair pay, proper staffing and to demand better conditions for patients as well as themselves.