Mary Kelly from Galliagh braved the elements to join her daughter and other nurses taking industrial action at Gransha.

As the mother of nurse Sister Maire O Hara, an Acute Care At Home Team nurse (pictured here with her mother and with colleagues SN Fiona Doherty and Edel Barr, representing their team) and granny of new Nurse Aoife Kelly.

And a former patient of the Acute Care At Home Team and the Primary Care and Older peoples services in the past, Mary was was grateful to staff for highlighting that older people need improved services, and feels that nurses deserve to be fairly paid.

Mary Kelly with her daughter, Sr Maire O Hara and SN Fiona Doherty and Edel Barr, representing the Acute Care At Home Team on the picket line at Gransha.

Nurses across Northern Ireland, Wales and England are striking today for fair pay, proper staffing and to demand better conditions for patients as well as themselves.

Nurses have been gathering across the north west today at Gransha, Altnagelvin and other sites with members of the public, campaigners and others who joined them showing their support and appreciation.

