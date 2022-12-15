News you can trust since 1772
Mary (91) joins striking nurses on picket line in solidarity in Derry

A Derry woman in her 90s has joined her daughter and other striking nurses on the picket line in Derry in a show of solidarity today.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:58pm

Mary Kelly from Galliagh braved the elements to join her daughter and other nurses taking industrial action at Gransha.

As the mother of nurse Sister Maire O Hara, an Acute Care At Home Team nurse (pictured here with her mother and with colleagues SN Fiona Doherty and Edel Barr, representing their team) and granny of new Nurse Aoife Kelly.

And a former patient of the Acute Care At Home Team and the Primary Care and Older peoples services in the past, Mary was was grateful to staff for highlighting that older people need improved services, and feels that nurses deserve to be fairly paid.

Mary Kelly with her daughter, Sr Maire O Hara and SN Fiona Doherty and Edel Barr, representing the Acute Care At Home Team on the picket line at Gransha.
Nurses across Northern Ireland, Wales and England are striking today for fair pay, proper staffing and to demand better conditions for patients as well as themselves.

Nurses have been gathering across the north west today at Gransha, Altnagelvin and other sites with members of the public, campaigners and others who joined them showing their support and appreciation.

Mary Kelly with her daughter, nurse Sr Maire O Hara and colleagues SN Fiona Doherty and Edel Barr from a Community Team who provide hospital level care to Older People in their own Home.
