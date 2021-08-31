Mary Lou backs Derry detoxification centre

The Sinn Féin leader said she was not familiar with all of the details of the local campaign when asked for her views by the ‘Journal’ during a visit to the city on Thursday.

But the senior politician said she was supportive of the idea in principle.

“I’m in support of anything and everything that supports people who are in addiction to be safe, to stabilise and to move from addiction to recovery which is quite a journey to make. I’m supportive also of infrastructure, not just for people in addiction but for their wider families because it has a wider impact.”

Deputy McDonald represents Dublin Central which includes some of the communities ravaged by the heroin epidemic in Dublin forty years ago.

“I represent the north inner city which is ground zero in terms of the heroin epidemic back in the 1980s.