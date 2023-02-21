Mayor Duffy, Derry City FC and Micky Doherty help celebrate achievements of young people in care

Care Day was established in February 2016 and this year, the Western Trust had two events in Templemore Sports Complex, Derry and in the Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown on Friday last. Events were attended by all those with a care experience and their Carers and Mayor Sandra Duffy, young players from Derry City FC and local entertainer Micky Doherty were among those who joined in the celebrations in Derry.

The theme was a ‘Festival of Fun’ with activities for age groups 0-10 years, 11-15 years and 16+ such as a bouncy castle, crafts, games and beauty treatments.

Natasha Duddy, Head of Service for Looked After Children at the Western Trust said: “To celebrate #CareDay23, the we invited people to learn about children and young people in care and embrace their diverse stories of hope, courage, talent, and achievement.

Derry star Micky Doherty with participants at the special event to recognise the achievements of young people in care.

"We want communities to listen to our children and young people themselves and to see that every care-experienced child and young person is an individual with their own unique story, ambitions, and dreams for the future."

“On behalf of the Western Trust, I would like to acknowledge the kindness and generosity offered by our Family and Child Care staff and our partner agencies.

"The Mayor’s Office, Local Councils, Education Authority, Regional Colleges, Youth Justice Agency and Local Youth Groups to support Care Day. A special thank you to those community businesses who also provided food/ refreshments and prizes on the day.

“The Trust is delighted all our children and young people had a great day to celebrate their extraordinary talents and unique gifts. Thank you!” Natasha added.

Participants at the event hosted by the Western Trust at Templemore.

Among those who contributed to supporting Care Day 2023 where, The Mayor’s Office, Derry & Strabane, Derry & Strabane Council, Omagh County Council, Enniskillen Castle, NWRC, Strand Road Campus, Brandywell Greyhound Stadium, TESCO, Avenue 17 – McMullan’s, Brunswick Moviebowl, Claude’s Café, Templemore Sports Complex, The Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown, Costcutters GO Station, Roebank Limavady, DM Kreations, Elaine Porteous Reflexology, Jungle King, McBride’s SPAR, Strabane, Longs Supervalu, Newbuildings, Team Torres, Volunteer Investment Project, Michael Doherty, Youth Justice Agency, Derry City Football Club, GAA, Clogher Valley Rugby Club, Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs, PSNI, Libraries NI, The Find Centre, Oakwood Bushcraft, Donna Hutton, Balloons, Gavin Melly, Bud Club, In Your Space, Circus Skills, Include Youth, Craics 9T Design & Print, Scene Setters Photobooth, Omagh and Allure Events Photobooth, Derry.

Mayor Sandra Duffy with others at the event.

Derry City Football Club U17 players at the event.

