Mayor in support of cervical cancer awareness month

The initiative, which takes place throughout the month of January, aims to raise awareness of cervical cancer and its risks, as well as sharing information on the importance of regular testing.

Mayor Warke said: “I am happy to support this very important campaign which is extremely helpful in starting conversations around cervical cancer and offering information and education on the importance of screening and what symptoms to be aware of.

“Cervical cancer is something that affects thousands of women every year, so having those conversations and sharing that information can potentially save a lot of lives.

Between 2016-2018 there were 3,197 new cases of cervical cancer confirmed in the UK. Data obtained from Cancer Research UK.

“We are also very fortunate to have some fantastic local organisations who offer help and support to people going through cervical cancer,” said the Mayor.

“They’re spreading awareness of the dangers and encouraging everyone to take the simple measures that can help prevent this illness or catch it early, so well done to all of them for their incredible work.”