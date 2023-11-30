The Mayor of Causeway, Coast and Glens Council, Steven Callaghan has raised an impressive £1,600 for RNLI.

Councillor Callaghan held a big breakfast at Christ Church, Limavady on November 25, the first of three fundraisers to raise money for his chosen charity, RNLI.

The breakfast was a huge hit with many of the locals as they came along to support the cause.

Councillor Callaghan thanked all that came to support his fundraiser for the RNLI, saying: “I am also extremely grateful to local businesses, McAnarney’s Butchers, Hunters Bakery and Marshall Howes Greengrocers who supplied the delicious food for this fantastic breakfast.

Wilford and Louise Moore pictured at the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council RNLI Charity Big Breakfast held in Limavady PIC KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA.

“I am delighted with the amount of money this event has raised for the RNLI. They do such amazing and vital work, work which I am deeply grateful for.”

The other two fundraisers will consist of a fun ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ on Saturday December 9, as well as a concert held in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Friday, February 23, 2024.