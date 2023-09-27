McCrory family expresses thanks to all who contributed to Teenage Cancer Trust street collection
A recent bucket collection undertaken by the McCrory family raised £66 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The McCrory family expressed their thanks to the general public for their kind donations during the street collection for the Teenage Cancer Trust which took place in Derry on Sunday, July 30.
The Teenage Cancer Trust offers unique care and support, designed for and with young people, funding specialised nurses, youth workers and hospital units in the NHS, so young people have dedicated staff and facilities to support them throughout treatment.