McCrory family thank public for generous £121 donation to Marie Curie cancer care

The McCrory family have thanked the general public for donating over £100 to a recent fundraising driver for Marie Curie cancer care.
By Staff Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:15 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:16 GMT
Cancer patient: A total sum of £121 was collected on behalf of Marie Curie.

Josephine McCrory thanked people for their very kind donations during a street collection on January 27, 2024.

A total sum of £121 was collected on behalf of Marie Curie.

The charity provides expert hospice care, support over the phone, and pushes for a better end of life for all by campaigning and sharing research to change the system.

