McCrory family thank public for generous £121 donation to Marie Curie cancer care
The McCrory family have thanked the general public for donating over £100 to a recent fundraising driver for Marie Curie cancer care.
Josephine McCrory thanked people for their very kind donations during a street collection on January 27, 2024.
A total sum of £121 was collected on behalf of Marie Curie.
The charity provides expert hospice care, support over the phone, and pushes for a better end of life for all by campaigning and sharing research to change the system.
