McCrossan invites Poots to visit Altnagelvin A&E and tell patients of ‘constitutional’ priority

Mr. Poots was adamant at the Assembly. He said: “Let me be very clear: this is a constitutional issue. We will not be going back in for threats, bribes or anything else.”

Mr. McCrossan, West Tyrone MLA, replied: “He would do well to follow me to Altnagelvin hospital, stand in the A&E and look at people suffering with mental health issues who cannot get a bed in the facilities in Derry or anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Member would do well to look at the person who is dying on a hospital seat because they cannot get a bed. Perhaps Mr. Poots wants to go to the A&E in Altnagelvin and say, ‘Folks, it's constitution first. You can all die’. That is the message that you are sending.”