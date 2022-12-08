McCrossan invites Poots to visit Altnagelvin A&E and tell patients of ‘constitutional’ priority
Daniel McCrossan has encouraged Edwin Poots to visit Altnagelvin A&E after the ex-DUP leader said his party will not be returning to an Executive unless the ‘constitutional’ issue of the Brexit protocol is resolved.
Mr. Poots was adamant at the Assembly. He said: “Let me be very clear: this is a constitutional issue. We will not be going back in for threats, bribes or anything else.”
Mr. McCrossan, West Tyrone MLA, replied: “He would do well to follow me to Altnagelvin hospital, stand in the A&E and look at people suffering with mental health issues who cannot get a bed in the facilities in Derry or anywhere else.
"The Member would do well to look at the person who is dying on a hospital seat because they cannot get a bed. Perhaps Mr. Poots wants to go to the A&E in Altnagelvin and say, ‘Folks, it's constitution first. You can all die’. That is the message that you are sending.”